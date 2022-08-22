Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will look to get off the mark in this season’s Premier League when Liverpool are the visitors to Old Trafford on Monday evening.

It’s been a difficult start to the new campaign for Erik ten Hag’s United, following back-to-back defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

But a meeting with an old rival awaits under the lights on home soil as we look to kickstart our term with a big performance in a historic fixture.

MANCHESTER UNITED TEAM NEWS:

Ten Hag could give us some clues to the XI that he will pick during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial both missed our last outing at Brentford and will, no doubt, be among the talking points during the media briefing.

Casemiro has completed medical tests session in Manchester and he’s just waiting for visa to be sorted, as contract until June 2026 with option for further season has been already completed. #MUFC



First training session as new Man Utd player will take place next week. pic.twitter.com/gjfHxlAQSe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2022

As for the visitors, new signing Darwin Nunez will be suspended for their trip across the M62 having received a red card during Monday’s draw with Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Calvin Ramsay all missed the visit from the Eagles earlier this week through injury, with their statuses for Monday’s game unknown at this stage. Jurgen Klopp has hinted Firmino may be available.

Premier League schedule

It’s an 8:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and a noon kickoff on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Fernandes, Fred, Eriksen; Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford