Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Liverpool

David de Gea: 7/10

Was under immense pressure after the last game. Decided to kick long and depend on the players up front to win the second balls. Made a little clearance off his line early in the first half, which is a part of his game that he’s been criticized for. Made some important saves in the second half.

Diogo Dalot: 8/10

Has been one of United’s most improved players at a time when the club has been at its lowest ebb. Looked like his United career was over after the game against Villareal last season but has taken his chances and made himself the starting right-back.

Raphael Varane: 8/10

This win belonged to the backline. The sort of game Varane’s made a career out of; defending leads by just clearing everything in the box. Showed his experience on a big night.

Lisandro Martinez: 8/10

Has the grinta that most of the team lacks. Was in the right place to clear a potential own goal and nearly scored one but it shouldn’t take away from a fantastic performance. It was a game where the team needed to hang on for long periods and the two center backs were crucial to the performance.

Tyrell Malacia: 6/10

He sometimes jumps in a little early, which might have cost him but didn’t on the day. Showed some composure from an inside position in the first goal. Should see more of that in games where the team enjoys a greater share of possession.

Scott McTominay: 7/10

Like many of the players in the line-up, the game plan to play it over the top helped him. Was an important presence with two attacking midfielders ahead of him.

Christian Eriksen: 6/10

Came close with a free kick and played a part in the first goal. Will have a greater influence over the season.

Bruno Fernandes: 6/10

Showed fight and should’ve bagged an assist for the Elanga chance. A bit careless at times but the heart of this team when they do well.

Marcus Rashford: 7/10

Classic big-game goal that brought him to life. Will be a big relief to get himself off the mark for the season. Has a great record against Liverpool.

Anthony Elanga: 6/10

Should’ve scored his chance but gave Trent Alexander-Arnold a difficult time in the first half and made up for his miss with the assist to Jadon Sancho. Did a good defensive job but was taken off at half-time.

Jadon Sancho: 7/10

Took his goal excellently. Like Rashford, he’s been feeling the heat. Neither were able to show their full array of tricks but getting a goal will help.

Substitutes

Anthony Martial: 6/10

Lacked sharpness but was the perfect sub and made an immediate contribution with the assist to Marcus Rashford.

Fred, Cristiano Ronaldo, Donny van de Beek, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka: N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag: 8/10

Still needs a few players to play the way he’d like but brought some fight into a team that’d look broken for so long. Made some big decisions before the game and timed his subs right. If you lose your first two games of the season in charge, beating Liverpool isn’t a bad way to make up for it. Reminiscent of some of the big Champions League performances from the Ajax side in the 2018/19 season. His job is to get this team closer to the one from last season before eventually surpassing that.