Bailly loaned to French side Marseille

Manchester United announced today that defender Eric Bailly has joined French side Marseille on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

Bailly’s move to the south of France includes the possibility of a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old joined the Reds in the summer of 2016 and he played 38 games in his debut campaign, as we won the Europa League, EFL Cup, and Community Shield.

Option to buy becomes obligation if Marseille qualify for Champions League + Bailly plays certain number of games.@TheAthleticUK #MUFChttps://t.co/YNRKPjL4rR — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 23, 2022

The Ivory Coast defender has made 113 appearances for the club, scoring one goal – against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in August 2017.

The summer signing of Lisandro Martinez has only increased the competition in the center-back position, with Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, and Raphael Varane among the names at Erik ten Hag’s disposal.

Bailly will join a side that finished second to Paris Saint-Germain last season, securing a place in the Champions League group phase.