Player Ratings: Southampton 0-1 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Southampton.

David de Gea: 6/10

Looked nervy in the first half, has to get better dealing with crosses and commanding the area to play under ten Hag. Had a better second half, and made a good save (even though it was right at him) to deny Southampton an equalizer at close range.

Diogo Dalot: 8/10

Like United generally on the day, looked a bit out of it in the first half but was much better in the second half. Provided the assist for Bruno Fernandes’ goal with a great, quick ball across the box.

Raphael Varane: 7/10

Strong again in defense, comfortable next to Martinez Needs to do more in possession.

Lisandro Martinez: 9/10

Best on the pitch today. Who says this man can’t play centre back in the Premier League? Begging commentators to talk about something other than his height.

Tyrell Malacia: 5/10

Not as effective today, nearly cost United a goal with a wayward pass as well.

Scott McTominay: 4/10

Not great, Scott. Poor on the ball, by the second half his teammates discovered they were better off bypassing him. Not as focused as he was Monday.

Christian Eriksen: 6/10

Looked ok again, but also looked absolutely exhausted after an hour again. Not reliable over 90 minutes week in and week out. Need more midfielders ASAP.

Bruno Fernandes: 7/10

Got back on the scoresheet and remained relentless throughout the team’s struggles. Needed that kind of play and creativity today, even if it cost United possession a few times.

Marcus Rashford: 3/10

Went missing nearly the entire match. If Ronaldo wasn’t the only other forward option he probably would have (probably should have anyway) been substituted.

Anthony Elanga: 6/10

Finally got things going in the second half, but took some doing to adjust playing on the RW. With limited options was always a path into the first team anyway, but if he can continue finding chances like he has the last couple matches he’ll become vital in Martial’s absence.

Jadon Sancho: 5/10

Looked useful when the ball could get to him, but otherwise similar to Rashford. Not a set up to get either of them in the game really, but they have to adjust to that.

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo: 0/10

Lacked everything. Sharpness, fitness, attitude. Awful cameo, he’s begging to get out.

Fred and Casemiro: N/A

Should both have been sent on sooner, too late to influence the flow.

Manager

Erik ten Hag: 5/10

Understand the idea behind putting out the same XI, but playing for breaks against a relegation quality squad just led to a messy, wasted first 45 minutes. Credit for it coming together more out of the break, but then they set up to absorb pressure and took off their most reliable dribbler for a 37 year old Ronaldo who looked like he could not have cared less about getting on the pitch. Needed midfield changes earlier and needed more forward thinking than McTominay and Varane offered. Might have been lucky to see out the win.