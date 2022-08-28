€100m Antony deal reportedly nearing completion

Manchester United are reportedly nearing an agreement with both Ajax and Antony over the Brazilian winger’s transfer to Old Trafford. The player has made it well known in recent weeks that he is keen to leave for the challenge of playing on a bigger stage, and around €100m could be sent the other way in exchange for his services.

Proposed transfer fee for impending move of Antony from Ajax to Manchester United is understood to be €100m including add-ons @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #Ajax https://t.co/TP3poJJEmr — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 28, 2022

The report of that fee has been circulating around multiple outlets, and it doesn’t seem as though it’ll take long for Erik ten Hag to be reunited with his former player. Antony was a crucial creative player for Ajax in his first two campaigns in Europe, and offers ten Hag a familiar and trustworthy forward option.

As a left footed right winger, Antony fills a need that hasn’t been effectively addressed really since the early 2010s with Nani and Antonio Valencia. Many forwards at United prefer playing off the left, so it will be nice to have a reliable option in that preferred position.