 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

€100m Antony deal reportedly nearing completion

Real Jota Bonito hours at Old Trafford…

By Colin M. Damms
/ new
Ajax v PSV - Dutch Johan Cruijff Schaal Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly nearing an agreement with both Ajax and Antony over the Brazilian winger’s transfer to Old Trafford. The player has made it well known in recent weeks that he is keen to leave for the challenge of playing on a bigger stage, and around €100m could be sent the other way in exchange for his services.

The report of that fee has been circulating around multiple outlets, and it doesn’t seem as though it’ll take long for Erik ten Hag to be reunited with his former player. Antony was a crucial creative player for Ajax in his first two campaigns in Europe, and offers ten Hag a familiar and trustworthy forward option.

As a left footed right winger, Antony fills a need that hasn’t been effectively addressed really since the early 2010s with Nani and Antonio Valencia. Many forwards at United prefer playing off the left, so it will be nice to have a reliable option in that preferred position.

More From The Busby Babe

Manchester United News 24/7

Loading comments...