Manchester United set to sign Martin Dúbravka on loan

Manchester United are on the verge of completing likely their final signing of the 2022 summer transfer window, a loan deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka with an option to buy. Dúbravka has been pushed out of the starting role by the arrival of former Burnley goalkeeper and Nick Pope, and United are looking for insurance, and a potential challenge to, David de Gea with Dean Henderson on loan at Nottingham Forest.

#mufc are set to sign Martin Dúbravka on loan with an option to buy for £5m. He will travel to Manchester tonight and have his medical on Tuesday [@FabrizioRomano] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 29, 2022

Martin Dúbravka has arrived in Manchester for his #mufc medical. He will be at Carrington this afternoon to undergo tests [@FabrizioRomano] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 30, 2022

The option to buy Dúbravka from Newcastle after the season is £5m, per Fabrizio Romano, but there seems to be little indication that he or de Gea will be the long term solution barring a shocking turn in form.

Dean Henderson has looked phenomenal for Nottingham Forest so far this season while de Gea continues to struggle, but if the former is truly done with Manchester United after being snubbed to take over as no. 1 last season then United will need to look elsewhere.

In the meantime, the Slovak from Tyneside will be a decent second option. He’s still in good shape and has Premier League starter experience. On the other hand, he’s likely United’s final signing of the window, which is bad.