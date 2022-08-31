Rumour: Everton close to signing James Garner

Everton are closing in on the signing of Manchester United midfielder James Garner, as Frank Lampard says Anthony Gordon is “too important” to sell before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

A deal for 21-year-old Garner, who spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, is progressing well and should be finalized before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

It is believed he would cost around £15m.

More on James Garner deal. Medical already completed, terms now fully agreed with the player and £15m fee confirmed — with buy back clause for United. #EFC



James will sign as new Everton player in the next minutes — five year deal valid until June 2027. Here we go. pic.twitter.com/KAsMQZOEXN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

Other clubs are mentioned as interested in a similar deal, but it looks as though Everton are at the front of the line.

Garner joined the Man Utd academy at U8 level before progressing through the ranks. He made his first team debut in February 2019 at the age of 17, coming on as a substitute against Crystal Palace.

He was sent on loan to Watford in September 2020, but was recalled in January 2021 after falling out of favor with new coach Xisco Munoz. He spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Garner re-joined Forest on a season-long loan for the 2021/22 campaign, helping the club win promotion back into the Premier League after winning the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

To ensure Manchester United have the option of re-signing the England Under-21 international in the future if they wish, Erik ten Hag’s side have inserted a buy-back clause into the deal. It is unknown as of now how much the buy-back is, but considering the quality of Everton’s current midfield Garner will certainly have a chance to show his worth at the Premier League level.

EDIT- No buyback option...