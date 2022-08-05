 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alex Telles agrees on Sevilla loan move

Sevilla finished fourth in La Liga last season

By Vince Rosetta
Manchester United v Aston Villa - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United defender and Brazil international Alex Telles has agreed to spend the 2022/23 season on loan with Sevilla in Spain.

The 29-year-old joined the Reds from FC Porto in October 2020, and he has registered 50 appearances in two campaigns while competing with Luke Shaw for the left-back position.

Telles has also scored one goal as a Red: a sensational volley against Villarreal at Old Trafford that was later voted the Champions League’s third-best Goal of the Season by visitors to UEFA.com.

The signing of young defender Tyrell Malacia earlier this summer has only increased the competition for places in his position.

Telles is set to join a Sevilla side that finished fourth in La Liga last season and is managed by former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui, who notably had Anthony Martial for a temporary spell earlier this year.

