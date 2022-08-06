Manchester United 2022/23 Season Preview

The new season is finally upon us, and The Busby Babe Podcast returns to preview Manchester United’s coming campaign. Colin and Pauly look at the effects of poor teambuilding and the looming threat of other top 4 hopefuls, as well as discuss Brighton and the threat they pose on opening day at Old Trafford this sunday.

