Manchester United vs Brighton: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United’s 2022/23 Premier League campaign on Sunday, when Brighton & Hove Albion visit Old Trafford.

It’s been 77 days since we were last in top-flight action, but the wait is almost over as the Reds look to build on a positive pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag utilized 34 different players during pre-season and while, of course, not all can be involved on Sunday, the Dutchman now has five substitutes to play with due to the recent Premier League rule change. Although Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the side for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano, Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho sat out both friendly games. Ten Hag will appear before reporters for his first Premier League press conference on Friday, at a time to be confirmed, and he may provide more insight on his team plans then.

As far as Brighton are concerned, midfielder Jakub Moder remains sidelined with the anterior-cruciate-ligament injury he suffered towards the end of last season. The Poland international recently had a ‘second surgical procedure’ on the issue, according to Albion technical director David Weir, with a return unlikely before the end of 2022.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 14:00 BST PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 9:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S. and a 6:00 AM kickoff on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Martial (injured, might not play)