Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-2 Brighton and Hove Albion

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion

David de Gea: 6/10

Didn’t have a lot to do most game. Could’ve done more on the first goal and had one shaky pass during build-up. Came off his line once when asked to in the second half. Overall, bigger challenges lie ahead.

Diogo Dalot: 6/10

Gets an extra point for his involvement in the goal but was lax for most of the game. Took a shot in the second half but needs to be sharper.

Harry Maguire: 7/10

Good performance from the captain. Showed his passing range with lots of passing lanes opening up due to the movements of those ahead of him. Was good in his defensive duties.

Lisandro Martinez: 6/10

Had a nervy first 45 minutes with Danny Welbeck getting the better of him quite often — including the second goal — but grew into the game in the second half. Started imposing himself a bit more with his passing and energy. Will get better.

Luke Shaw: 5/10

Looked like he lacked sharpness all game. Didn’t have a target to play the balls to in the box when he did get space out wide to pick a pass. Some of the box defending wasn’t the best today and Malacia will be eyeing that starting place.

Fred: 4/10

Difficult afternoon for the Brazilian. Brighton are one of the best high-pressing sides in the league. Might be capable of playing that holding role against sides that are less intense in their press but not against such opposition and the bigger teams.

Scott McTominay: 4/10

Made some nice runs in the box but didn’t pick out a pass early in the first-half and followed it with a yellow card. Lost possession in some dangerous areas as well.

Bruno Fernandes: 5/10

Poor afternoon for the United’s talisman over the years. Lost some of his battles and wasn’t capable of cheap fouls to soften the blow.

Marcus Rashford: 5/10

Took some shots but the left foot needs work. The first half play to leave him as the isolated wide man didn’t quite work because he wasn’t able to beat his man.

Christian Eriksen: 7/10

Played everywhere. Didn’t have the desired impact in the first half but showed his class in the second half by running the show.

Jadon Sancho: 5/10

Was a difficult afternoon for both wide men. The right flank trio of Dalot, McTominay and Sancho didn’t look as fluid as it did in pre-season. That fluidity will be important for his season.

Substitutes

The subs didn’t really have much of an impact. Ronaldo gave a presence in the box, Van de Beek got some nice flicks but they didn’t materialize into much. The three other subs came too late to have an impact with lots of stoppages in those final minutes.

Manager

Erik ten Hag: 6/10

Shows the job at hand. Was a better performance against Brighton than those from last season but he won’t get a lot of sympathy if this continues for long. The movements from the team, the share of possession and the second half show that he’s had an impact but it’ll take a bit longer to materialize.

Needs help in the market as we enter the final weeks of the summer transfer window and games in the Premier League to learn more about the players he has inherited.