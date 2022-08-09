Rumour: Manchester United in talks over Sergej Milinković-Savić

Manchester United have reportedly entered negotiations with Lazio over the potential transfer of Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić. The player has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several years now, and to United in particular, but the rumors now feel a bit more relevant considering the urgency to sign a midfielder and the Frenkie de Jong saga dragging on.

Sergej Milinković-Savić has again been put forward to the #mufc hierarchy and Erik ten Hag is believed to be interested and rates him highly #mulive [@JBurtTelegraph] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 9, 2022

Jason Burt of The Telegraph and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News both reported on the club’s interest in the Serbian. The fee that Lazio would demand for the transfer of arguably their best player would be a hefty one, but in the case that de Jong is no longer an achievable target United will have the money to spend.

At 27 years old, turning 28 next February, Milinković-Savić is not a player on the rise anymore. He is a good creator and is a strong player in possession and in attack, but is by no means a defensive midfielder. He would be a help to United’s ball progression weaknesses in midfield, but shouldn’t be the only midfielder United go for before the window shuts.

There are rumors that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is also on United’s radar in addition to either Milinković-Savić or de Jong, which isn’t ideal but it really seems like they might just be settling for bodies at this point.