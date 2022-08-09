Rumour: Rabiot move getting closer, transfer fee agreed

Manchester United are poised to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in a deal worth £15million according to The Daily Mail and other sources.

The France international, 27, will ease United’s concerns in midfield following the faltering pursuit of new manager Erik ten Hag’s No 1 summer target, Frenkie de Jong.

Rabiot has fallen out of favor at Juventus and only has one year remaining on his contract, opening the door for United to sign him.

Things appear to be moving at pace with all three parties interested in making the move happen. The 27-year-old has struggled to impress in Juventus’ midfield since arriving and the Italians are happy to bring in some cash in order to strengthen their attack.

Early on Tuesday, it emerged that Manchester United and Juventus had reached an agreement for Rabiot and Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the fee will be in the range of €17m, not including add-ons.

Manchester United remain focused on Adrien Rabiot deal. Agreement with Juventus is for €17m fee with add-ons. Negotiations ongoing with player’s camp. #MUFC



Contact between Adrien and ten Hag was positive but salary still being discussed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

He joined the Italian club in 2019 on a free transfer following seven years with Paris Saint-Germain, after Rabiot, in conjunction with his mother and agent Veronique, decided his future was in better hands away from Paris.

But Rabiot struggled to live up to the early promise he showed at Juventus and his time in Turin has coincided with the club’s monopoly on the Serie A title ending.

United will acquire a talented midfielder but one who has a reputation within the game for being a tricky customer within dressing rooms.

This is in part due to the reputation that has been bestowed upon his mother, who has clashed with figures within the game during her son’s career.