Leicester City vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United face another away test on Thursday, as we travel to the East Midlands to take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to build on a positive end to August, after adding Saturday’s 1-0 win at Southampton to our 2-1 home victory over Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Foxes are still searching for their first victory in the top flight, the club currently sitting bottom of the standings.

Those two victories have helped push us into the top half of the Premier League table at this early stage of the season, ahead of a busy September in which we will play six games in 18 days before the international break.

Ahead of their meeting with Liverpool, United boss Erik ten Hag would have naturally had concerns that his side would succumb to a third defeat in a row in the Premier League.

However, in the space of two matches, the mood at Old Trafford has changed for the better, United following a 2-1 success over fierce rivals Liverpool with a 1-0 triumph at Southampton.

The most recent win came in far different circumstances and atmosphere than the Liverpool showdown, but that is what Ten Hag will take confidence from as he looks to transform United into a team which do not look devoid of character and passion against the lower teams in the division.

Bruno Fernandes answered criticism of his form with a quite wonderful finish at St Mary’s, the playmaker getting on the scoresheet for the first time since May 2.

With Arsenal to come on Sunday, Ten Hag could take the chance to hand some minutes to Casemiro, who may take the spot of either Scott McTominay or Christian Eriksen.

Barring any injury issues, the remainder of the United starting lineup could stay the same, with Cristiano Ronaldo only being selected among the replacements if he is still at the club.

Anthony Martial will also only be named on the bench at best after struggling with an Achilles issue.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 8:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford