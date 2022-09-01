Player Ratings: Leicester City 0 -1 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Leicester City

David de Gea: 6/10

He was only called upon once to make a big save from a free kick. Martin Dubravka’s signing is unlikely to change much for the time being.

Diogo Dalot: 7/10

Had a part in the goal and didn’t really give Harvey Barnes much of a sniff for most of the game.

Raphael Varane: 9/10

The biggest benefactor of the back-to-basics approach in recent weeks. As long as the team sticks to this approach, he’ll keep putting in performances like this.

Lisandro Martinez: 6/10

A bit shaky today after putting in some fine performances in the last two matches.

Tyrell Malacia: 6/10

Has a lot of demands in midfield and lost the ball in midfield a couple of times when moving inside. Could’ve done better for Leicester’s chance right at the end and yet to show his quality in the final third.

Scott McTominay: 5/10

Helped win second balls but is ultimately limited in possession.

Christian Eriksen: 5/10

Like Nemanja Matic, his influence seems to fade away in the second half of games.

Bruno Fernandes: 6/10

There’s no control in that midfield at the moment and the last thing you want is a player giving the ball away when there’s room for an extra pass. Gets one point more than his midfield partners for his part in the goal.

Marcus Rashford: 6/10

Set Sancho up for the goal with a perfectly weighted pass but was mostly anonymous in the central role, not unlike the game against Southampton.

Anthony Elanga: 5/10

Showed his speed but not much else. Looks like he’ll be making for Antony against Arsenal.

Jadon Sancho: 7/10

Looks far too isolated but showed great composure for his goal,

Substitutes

Casemiro: 6/10

Showed his ability with both feet. Has been used like John Obi-Mikel so far. Should ideally start the next game.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 6/10

Looked a bit more lively and was part of three promising attacks towards the end.

Fred: N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag: 6/10

He’s bought himself some breathing room with the three wins and two clean sheets. The approach in these games is certainly not sustainable in the long run and he’ll be well aware of that but his hands are tied because of the players available. He’s partly responsible for maybe not targeting the most pressing areas in the window.

There’s no real need to change the approach when the team plays Arsenal but it’s hard to see the side getting all three points without some good fortune. The likes of Casemiro, Antony and Martial should force themselves into the side over the course of the season, which should lead to improvements.