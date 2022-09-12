Manchester United vs. Leeds United postponed

Manchester United are set for another schedule change after the postponement of their match against Crystal Palace this last weekend. Now their match with Leeds United, scheduled for Sunday, September 18, is set to be postponed.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week saw all football postponed last weekend, including the start of the FA Women’s Super League. Though the FA has announced that football will resume as schedule this weekend, the Premier League made no such announcement and has indicated that another weekend of postponements will occur in anticipation of the Queen’s funeral on September 19.

Our #PL home game against Leeds, due to be played on Sunday 18 September, has been postponed.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 12, 2022

Here is the official statement from the club:

“Following extensive conversations with the Premier League, Greater Manchester Police and Trafford Council, the decision has been made to postpone Manchester United’s Premier League fixture against Leeds United, scheduled to take place at Old Trafford at 14:00 BST on Sunday 18 September.

This is due to Greater Manchester Police supporting forces across the United Kingdom at locations and events of high significance following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The club reiterates that the safety and security of our fans is paramount and, after considering all available options, we are supportive of the decision that was made in conjunction with the relevant authorities.

Please note, tickets already purchased for the game will remain valid for the new match date and we will contact ticket holders directly with further information when it is available.

We appreciate the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding and continued support.

The fixture will now be rescheduled and updated details will follow in due course.”

Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League fixture away to FC Sheriff will go ahead as planned on Thursday, September 15.