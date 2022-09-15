Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will aim to pick up their first Europa League win of the campaign when they make the trip to face Moldovan powerhouses Sheriff Tiraspol in Thursday’s Group E contest at the Zimbru Stadium.

The Red Devils went down 1-0 to Real Sociedad on matchday one, while their hosts ran out convincing 3-0 winners over Omonia Nicosia.

Sheriff and Man United have never done battle in a competitive fixture before, and Thursday’s tie will mark the hosts’ third game versus English opposition after suffering a pair of 2-0 and 2-1 losses to Christian Eriksen’s Tottenham Hotspur in the 2013-14 Europa League group stage.

United’s injury situation is not so simple, as striker Anthony Martial is still dealing with an Achilles problem, and the Frenchman has been left out alongside Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek, Martin Dubravka, Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams.

Luke Shaw’s foot injury has let up in time for him to be a part of the squad, while Rashford’a absence ought to lead to another start for Cristiano Ronaldo in the final third.

Europa League schedule

It’s a 5:45 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 12:45 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Europa League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the Paramount+ streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Europa League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the Paramount+ streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Eriksen, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford