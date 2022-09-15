Jackie Groenen could make move to PSG before deadline

Manchester United Women and Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen is reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential move before the France transfer window shuts on September 20. Groenen has been a vital player in the United midfield since her arrival in 2019, and her creativity would be sorely missed should the move happen.

As reported elsewhere, I’m told Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen is in advanced discussions to join PSG. She is believed to have met representatives in France this week. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) September 14, 2022

Groenen’s contract runs until the end of the 2022/23 season, meaning that should she remain at United she could still leave next summer on a free transfer. Given the continued lack of financial backing for women’s clubs, the transfer fee would likely be minimal compared to her services for one more year, and would also allow the club to find a suitable replacement. It could however go against the player’s wishes, and while she has been a valuable servant preventing her from a move she wants could sour the relationship for the season.

Groenen’s expiring deal is also only the beginning of United’s problems in that regard. Ona Batlle and Alessia Russo are also in need of new deals, and both of whom have become stars for their respective countries as well as their club. Russo in particular has seen her stardom rise after heroics in England’s Euro triumph, doing so just after rejecting a contract offer from United.

The situation is a big obstacle for United as they look to continue building a competitive team while also combatting the negativity that came with Casey Stoney’s departure over the unfair treatment of the women’s team by the club. In order to build there has to be better backing, and rewarding key players is a part of that as much as attracting new ones.