Player Ratings: Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United

David de Gea - 7/10

Never really tested, but made stops when he had to.

Diogo Dalot - 8/10

Continues to look good under Erik ten Hag. Provided from the right when Antony was struggling, drew the penalty, and easily could have assisted a third goal with a pass to Bruno Fernades, whose effort was saved in the end.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

Doesn’t offer much in build up but strong defensively. Got forward and caused problems on set pieces as well. Quiet mostly at the back so not much to do.

Lisandro Martínez - 7/10

Typically good. See above for involvement.

Tyrell Malacia - 7/10

Looked like he may have a challenge with Ouattara early on but was a manageable match up in the end for him. Got forward in both full back roles.

Scott McTominay - 6/10

He was okay, subbed off at half time.

Christian Eriksen - 7/10

Continues to be vital to United’s midfield. Assisted the first goal with a pass to Sancho and set the tone in the middle of the park.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

Typically omnipotent when United got forward. Had a shot saved. Didn’t do much to change the game.

Jadon Sancho - 7/10

He scored the opener and looked good in the first half, otherwise struggled to stay involved.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 3/10

Poor again. Converted a penalty and did his siu, but in reality had very little to be happy about from this performance. Not sharp and not making a case to start regularly.

Antony - 5/10

Hasn’t lived up to the excitement of his debut yet.

Substitutes

Casemiro - 6/10

Looked better than in previous cameos, and didn’t make mistakes like he did against Real Sociedad and Arsenal.

Luke Shaw - 6/10

Looked healthy and sharp. Put one decent cross in, but not much time to get involved.

Anthony Elanga - 6/10

He brought good energy of the bench.

Harry Maguire and Alejandro Garnacho - NA

Came on late.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 6/10

Job done and recovered from the opening loss, but United aren’t looking very versatile or threatening. Some tinkering needs to be done, especially if Rashford and Martial are to miss games for an extended period of time.