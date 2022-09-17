Player Ratings: Manchester United 4-0 Reading

Mary Earps - 7/10
Never really tested, but got to shout a bit as she loves to do.
Ona Batlle - 9/10
Absolutely vital to how this team attacks. Dominated the right hand side and made several chances for her teammates.
Maya Le Tissier - 10/10
Two goals and a clean sheet on her debut. Not sure I need to say much else.
Millie Turner - 7/10
Typically commanding, not much to do defensively though.
Hannah Blundell - 7/10
Had some nice deliveries going forward, but not as influential as Batlle. Most of the play ran through the opposite wing.
Hayley Ladd - 6/10
Did well filling in next to Zelem. Not very influential and not much to do defensively, but kept play in front of her.
Katie Zelem - 8/10
Pair of assists and a penalty conversion on her 100th appearance for the club. Good outing from the captain.
Ella Toone - 6/10
Nearly scored a couple times but couldn’t create the space for herself to put it on target. Looked lively but not quite as sharp as we’ve come to expect.
Lucia Garcia - 7/10
Could have scored a couple of times but didn’t fall her way. Helped her compatriot Batlle dominate the right wing and create chances.
Leah Galton - 6/10
Similar to Blundell, not super influential on the day and saw play mostly go through the opposite wing.
Alessia Russo - 8/10
Very sharp with her movement as well as finishing the fourth goal on the day to open her account for the season.
Substitutes
Adriana Leon - 6/10 Martha Thomas - 6/10
Both players looked influential and sharp after coming on, neither able to get too involved. Thomas had a half chance.
Nikita Parris - 7/10
Sharp and determined. Looked very lively after coming on, and tried to make things happen.
Vilde Boe Risa, Jade Moore - NA
Loading comments...