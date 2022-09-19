Marcus Rashford expected back for Manchester Derby

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is not expected to miss an extended period of time with his current injury, and should be fit for return to action after the international break as United go up against champions Manchester City in the Manchester Derby on October 2nd.

Rashford’s injury came just ahead of an international break, meaning he wasn’t available for call-up if Gareth Southgate was considering him, but also means that he’ll have extra time to rest up without missing any more action for United.

Good luck to the boys later today @ManUtd ⚽️



In regards to @England every player wants to represent there country and I’m no different! Unfortunately I’m not ready yet as I’ve picked up an untimely injury. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 15, 2022

Erik ten Hag spoke last week about Rashford’s injury ahead of United’s 2-0 win over FC Sheriff, stating that he wasn’t concerned about how much time Rashford would miss.

️ Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford's injury: "I don't think too long [until he returns], but I cannot say how long. It's not really bad, we expect him back soon." — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) September 14, 2022

Rashford suffered a muscle injury late in United’s 3-1 win against Arsenal earlier this month, a game in which he assisted the opening goal and scored the winner and the clincher. He is reportedly able to return to training next week, giving him a full week to prepare for the derby. Meanwhile, fellow forward Anthony Martial still hasn’t been given an updated timeline to return from his achilles injury, suffered after the win over Liverpool, making Rashford’s return all the more important.

United’s no. 10 has been an important player once again at the start of Erik ten Hag’s managerial reign. His goals against Liverpool and Arsenal saw United take all 6 points from those fixtures, and even in a quieter performance against Leicester he got an assist for Jadon Sancho in a 1-0 win.

Considering how United have set up in their run of four straight wins in the Premier League, it can be expected that Rashford will once again have a chance to benefit from chances in transition against Manchester City. He’s played well centrally, finishing off chances and linking up with the wingers, and being fresh for the derby will be a bonus given United are likely to rely on him in that role for the foreseeable future.