Rumour Talk: A collection of September transfer links

Despite spending over $200 million on new signings in the summer transfer window, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is still looking to strengthen his squad.

United had a difficult start to the season and lost their opening two games but have since turned things around, producing impressive performances in wins over Liverpool and Arsenal.

But ten Hag reportedly feels that United failed to strengthen several key areas and could make more signings in January.

All of a sudden, there appears a buzz around United again. And now with thoughts turning towards the next window, we take a look at all the players United are linked with.

Surprise surprise, with United’s Premier League fixtures delayed there is quite the content hole to fill!

Cristiano Ronaldo

The uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford was one of the biggest talking points during the summer transfer window.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal were prepared to offer Ronaldo £2million a week, but he turned them down. (Marca, September 15).

Ronaldo’s massive wages meant that a move to the Bundesliga wasn’t possible during the summer window. (Mark Behrenbeck, September 13).

The president of the Saudi Arabian FA has admitted he’d love to see Ronaldo play in the country. (The Atheltic, September 12).

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter has taken a different stance to Thomas Tuchel and will make a January move for Ronaldo. (Fichajes, September 10).

Tuchel’s decision to block the summer signing of Ronaldo is one of the factors behind his Chelsea sacking. (Guillem Balague, September 7).

Napoli were heavily linked with a transfer for Ronaldo at the end of the transfer window, but their sporting director has now dampened those rumours.

“It is bad to extinguish the dreams of the fans, but there has never been a real negotiation,” Cristiano Giuntoli said. (Il Napolista, September 6).

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Vanderson – The Red Devils are already in talks with the player’s agent ahead of a possible January move for the £52m (€60m) rated Brazilian. The Monaco full-back is also on Barcelona’s radar, with the LaLiga side making a summer inquiry. (Sport, September 21)

Goncalo Ramos – United are planning on making a £25million bid for the Benfica striker but will face competition from Bayern Munich and Newcastle. (The Sun, September 20).

Youri Tielemans – Erik ten Hag wants midfield reinforcements in January and has identified Leicester’s Tielemans as a top target. (Fichajes, September 17).

Joao Gomes – United are set to rival Liverpool for the Flamengo midfielder and could make an offer for him in January. (Liverpool Echo, September 17).

Jan Oblak – United have identified Oblak as a potential replacement for David de Gea and are willing to offer him a big-money contract. (Jeunes Footeux, September 14).

Jude Bellingham – United have a very good chance of signing Bellingham in 2023. (Florian Plettenberg, September 13).

Santiago Arias – The former Atletico Madrid right-back reportedly has his ‘bags packed’ ahead of a free transfer to United. (Johnson Saenz, September 9)

Frenkie de Jong – Barcelona will try to sell De Jong once again when the January window opens. (Sport, September 11). United remains attentive to De Jong’s situation and could look to sign him again come to the January window after he decided to stay at Barcelona. (Fabrizio Romano, September 6).

Frenkie de Jong confirms to @NOS: “Chelsea and Man United interest? I already decided in May that I wanted to stay at Barcelona”. #FCB



“I never changed this decision during the summer”, Frenkie added. pic.twitter.com/WoxthKiKWU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2022

Who has been linked with a move away from Man Utd?

Marcus Rashford – Atletico Madrid want a new forward and are keen on signing Rashford. (Fichajes, September 19).

– Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are both monitoring Rashford’s contract situation at United and will make a move if he fails to reach an agreement on a new deal. (Calciomercato, September 10).

Victor Lindelof – Roma are expected to contact United and Lindelof’s agent over a potential move in January. (Rudy Galetti, September 16).

Diogo Dalot – The right-back has enjoyed an impressive start to the season and is now at the top of Xavi’s transfer shortlist at Barcelona. (Fichajes, September 16).

Donny van de Beek – Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi wants to sign Van de Beek in January (Fichajes, September 15).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – United could reconsider their decision not to sell the right-back during the January transfer window. Crystal Palace and West Ham will probably make new proposals. (The Athletic, September 14).

Quite the list of rumors! Amazing what happens when there’s no Premier League happening for United.