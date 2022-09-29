Financials, Manchester Derby, and United Women

The Busby Babe Podcast returns after a brief break!

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to look at Manchester United’s financial report of massive losses while the Glazers continue taking money out, and look ahead at the Manchester Derby matchup against Manchester City and the seemingly unstoppable Erling Haaland.

They also discuss Manchester United Women after picking up six points to start the season, and the importance of finding greater success in the near future with many key players on expiring contracts.

