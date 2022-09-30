Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford take Premier League September awards

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and forward Marcus Rashford have respectively been awarded the September Manager and Player of the Month for the Premier League.

United won both of their Premier League fixtures in September, beating Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on the first of the month before beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford just three days later. Rashford had two goals and two assists combined from the pair of wins, playing centre forward as opposed to his typical left-wing role.

The change has suited Rashford well, and he’s assisted both of his front three colleagues, Jadon Sancho and Antony. Whether or not the change will permanently suit him remains to be seen, but for fixtures like the upcoming match against Manchester City it will likely continue to be the strategy. With United sitting deeper and exploiting space behind the opposition defense, Rashford once again plays in a set up that suits his strengths of attacking teams in transition.

There is also a new Premier League Player of the Month Rashford card in FIFA Ultimate Team.