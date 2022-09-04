Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-1 win against Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford.

David de Gea - 7

The goalkeeper made huge save to keep Gabriel Martinelli’s header from finding the back of the net in first half, but he was relatively unchallenged throughout the remainder of the game.

Terrific performances from back four in front of him have been making his job relatively easy lately.

Diogo Dalot - 7

He has been fantastic under Erik ten Hag this season. The right-back did well going forward in the first half and was defensively sound against Martinelli.

Raphael Varane - 8

A Rolls Royce at the back every week. His veteran experience , leadership, and composure was important, and he did everything right defensively.

Lisandro Martínez - 7

“Licha” was a bit over-aggressive at times, but he was once again was terrific with Varane and the entire back line.

Tyrell Malacia - 6

Had a tough challenge defending against Bukayo Saka, but he kept his ground and played well. It wasn’t his best performance since signing, but he’ll continue to grow as the season progresses.

Scott McTominay - 7

Definitely the Scotsman’s best game under ten Hag so far. His physical performance was huge and he was solid on the ball as well. Put in a rash tackle every now and then, but all-in-all a very good performance from the midfielder who typically hasn’t performed up to par for United as of late.

Christian Eriksen - 8

Brilliant. Started the buildup to Antony’s opening goal and played a role in all three goals, including giving the assist to Marcus Rashford for his brace. The Dane is integral to United’s success this season.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Essential in the buildup to all three goals. His outside-of-the-foot through-ball to Rashford for the winner was brilliant, as well was his ball into Eriksen to spring the attack for the third goal. The Portuguese playmaker was a bit quiet at times throughout the match, but he was superb when he was on the ball while United counter-attacked.

Jadon Sancho - 6

He played an important role in Antony’s goal, but he wasn’t as dangerous in attack as he has been in past weeks. The winger was subbed off for Fred in the 67th minute.

Marcus Rashford - 8

Delivered a perfectly-weighted assist to Antony to open the scoring, and he scored a second-half brace in typical Rashford style. He was in the graveyard shift as a center forward in the first half, but Rashford’s game truly came to life when he was moved to the wing when Cristiano Ronaldo came on in the 58th minute. Used his pace to get past Arsenal’s back line all game, and his confidence looks like it’s regenerating.

Antony - 7

Proved some doubters wrong with a huge opening goal on his debut. The 22-year-old Brazilian was subbed off in 58th minute for Ronaldo, but it’s clear to see why Erik ten Hag wanted him so badly in this team. Great to have a dangerous left-footed right winger in the starting eleven.

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7

Although he didn’t start, the Portuguese superstar made a huge impact when he came on as a center forward early in the second half. He was constantly in the right position and was a threat going forward.

Fred - 6

He brought good energy to the side in the second half to see the win through.

Casemiro - 6

Only played 10 minutes, and he’ll need time to adjust to ten Hag’s system.

Harry Maguire - 5

Received a yellow card almost immediately after coming onto the field, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be breaking back into the tram again anytime soon.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 8

The Dutchman’s team selection and substitutions were spot on. The introduction of Ronaldo and moving Rashford out wide changed the game.