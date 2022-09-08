Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 0-1 loss against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday at Old Trafford.

David de Gea - 7

Couldn’t do a lot about the penalty, which was an absolutely bizarre decision. Came off his line right at the end and made some fine saves. Should’ve got a clean sheet at least.

Diogo Dalot - 7

Put in another solid display in the first half. Put in a nice cross for Ronaldo goal that was called offside.

Harry Maguire - 7

Didn’t do a lot wrong but will inevitably get the blame for being part of a side that ended on the losing side.

Victor Lindelof - 5

Looked solid enough in the first half but struggled a bit in the second half at right back.

Tyrell Malacia - 7

Certainly had his best game in possession of the ball but unfortunate like most of the backline to have to be on the losing side.

Casemiro - 5

Nicked the ball a few times, and even played some nice passes but looks a little lost at the moment. Got turned a few times and had some ineffective shots from range. Should come good eventually but might need more time than initially assumed.

Christian Eriksen - 7

Another top half from the Dane. Was not expected to start but it’s clear he’s going to be Erik ten Hag’s main man for a while.

Fred - 4

Could see the thinking behind using him in a higher position to press from the front with Ronaldo starting but the compromise was far too great and he started receiving the ball in areas he wasn’t comfortable with. Put in two good balls towards the end but didn’t do enough in the second half to make up for a poor first half.

Anthony Elanga - 6

Looked dangerous at times but had a few heavy touches. Will always do a job out of possession but lacks the quality at the highest level.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 4

Still the only recognized goalscorer in this side but an incredibly frustrating watch when he doesn’t find the back of the net. Needlessly drops deep and kills potential attacks. Didn’t seem to hand in the towel in a competition that he must think is beneath him, which is a positive,

Antony - 5

There’s been talk that his levels drop in the smaller games. It’s too soon to tell but he wasn’t at his best today after a dream debut. Showed some fight without the ball but has to be a bit cleaner on the ball, especially when sharing the forward line with the likes of Ronaldo and Elanga.

Substitutes

Lisandro Martinez - 6

Really unfortunate to have that decision go against him. Like Malacia, was finally able to show his abilities on the ball. There was this little passage of play where he progressed the ball forwards and won it back in quick succession which helped the Reds retain some attacks. Sorloth’s headed chance was the only real scare.

Bruno Fernandes - 5

Didn’t have the desired effect. There might be some truth to the talk that he can’t coexist with Ronaldo.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6

Seems quite comfortable when asked to dribble in isolation from the wing, which is a big plus. Should be capable of taking Elanga’s spot in the side if he can match the Swede’s work rate out of possession.

Jadon Sancho - 5

Had a chance right towards the end. Lacks that instinct in the box to make something of half chances.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 6

Was a great chance to see if the team can fight back from a goal down. That unfortunately wasn’t the case today. Despite the four-game winning streak in the Premier League, there was nothing in the stats or performances — as admirable as the spirit in recent weeks has been — to suggest that the run was going to be sustainable. Ten Hag’s made a lot of compromises in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if the changes post-Brentford last for a little longer.