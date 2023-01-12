Wes Brown Interview, High Hopes, and the Manchester Derby

New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast!

Colin has a short chat with former Premier League and Champions League winner Wes Brown, made possible through the Marriott Bonvoy partnership.

He then joins Nathan and Pauly to discuss Manchester United’s advance to the League Cup semi-final, the looming tests against Manchester City and Arsenal, and the positive vibes around Manchester United since the World Cup.

Thanks again to Marriott Bonvoy for setting up the interview, and check out the rewards packages they have available to Manchester United fans.

