Player Ratings: Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-3 loss to Arsenal

David De Gea - 4

Put in a nervy display. Made one excellent save and showed some improvements to his game this season but he needs to be replaced next season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5

Games like this are defined by fine margins. Wasn’t in a familiar position for Arsenal’s goal, but the back-post has been a long-term issue. Put in some excellent 1v1 tackles but they can’t make up for the deficiencies in his game.

Raphael Varane - 5

Didn’t do too much wrong today, but didn’t really impose himself either.

Lisandro Martinez - 7

United put in a brave display despite the loss. Took his goal well and showed great spirit.

Luke Shaw - 6

Did well to keep Saka quiet for most of the game.

Scott McTominay- 5

Had some massive shoes to fill. Put in an honest display but United need more in that area if Casemiro is unavailable.

Christian Eriksen - 4

Looks too lightweight for the bigger games.

Bruno Fernandes - 5

A bit peripheral today.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Excellent goal and was the only real threat for most of the game.

Wout Weghorst - 5

Looks like the ideal sub for a top striker. Does a lot of selfless running for the team but wasn’t a big threat today.

Antony - 5

Kept the ball well under pressure, and did a lot of defensive work to nullify Zinchenko but needs to offer more with his passing.

Subs

Fred and Garnacho - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 6

Has filled the team with a lot of belief. Should get a lot of credit for that but think he got his subs wrong today. Could’ve got Garnacho on a bit earlier. The team isn’t the same without three forwards. Look a bit toothless going forward when Bruno moves to the right.