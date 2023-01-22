Player Ratings: Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-3 loss to Arsenal
David De Gea - 4
Put in a nervy display. Made one excellent save and showed some improvements to his game this season but he needs to be replaced next season.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5
Games like this are defined by fine margins. Wasn’t in a familiar position for Arsenal’s goal, but the back-post has been a long-term issue. Put in some excellent 1v1 tackles but they can’t make up for the deficiencies in his game.
Raphael Varane - 5
Didn’t do too much wrong today, but didn’t really impose himself either.
Lisandro Martinez - 7
United put in a brave display despite the loss. Took his goal well and showed great spirit.
Luke Shaw - 6
Did well to keep Saka quiet for most of the game.
Scott McTominay- 5
Had some massive shoes to fill. Put in an honest display but United need more in that area if Casemiro is unavailable.
Christian Eriksen - 4
Looks too lightweight for the bigger games.
Bruno Fernandes - 5
A bit peripheral today.
Marcus Rashford - 7
Excellent goal and was the only real threat for most of the game.
Wout Weghorst - 5
Looks like the ideal sub for a top striker. Does a lot of selfless running for the team but wasn’t a big threat today.
Antony - 5
Kept the ball well under pressure, and did a lot of defensive work to nullify Zinchenko but needs to offer more with his passing.
Subs
Fred and Garnacho - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 6
Has filled the team with a lot of belief. Should get a lot of credit for that but think he got his subs wrong today. Could’ve got Garnacho on a bit earlier. The team isn’t the same without three forwards. Look a bit toothless going forward when Bruno moves to the right.
Loading comments...