Manchester United sign Lisa Naalsund

Manchester United Women have completed yet another signing in what has been a busy few days. Norway international midfielder Lisa Naalsund has signed for the Reds from SK Brann on a contract that runs through the summer of 2026.

She becomes the third arrival of the January window, and comes at the right time as the club start their FA Cup campaign.

Naalsund, 27, joins a Jayde Riviere and Estelle Cascarino as United’s January acquisitions (so far) in the middle of an exciting campaign. The 1-0 win over Reading on Sunday has United sitting atop the FA Women’s Super League table with a +2 goal difference advantage over defending champions Chelsea. The goal remains to qualify for Europe, but staying in the race at the top so far shows the squad could be capable of achieving even more.

The signings will hopefully be a big part of maintaining form and confidence.

The departure of Jackie Groenen at the start of the season and Lucy Staniforth in January left United with limitations in the middle of the park, but Naalsund and Cascarino offer quick fixes for the time being, with hope of Naalsund being a long term contributor to the squad.

“Manchester United is a great football club and I’m very excited to be here,” Naalsund said in her club interview. “The club is full of nice people and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the amazing fans.

“It’s great to come to a club that has everything to play for this season – I love that. It’s going to be great!”