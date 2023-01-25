Player Ratings: Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United

David De Gea - 5
Had a bad display at Arsenal at the weekend, but didn’t have too much to do today.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5
Solid, but still not quite making the position his own with Diogo Dalot sidelined with injury. Caught out of position on the disallowed goal for Forest.
Victor Lindelof - 5
Surridge’s eventually disallowed goal came partly because Lindelof didn’t peel off to take an option away from Morgan Gibbs-White on the counter attack.
Lisandro Martinez - 8
Had some brave defensive moments, including putting his head in the way of a boot to prevent a goalscoring opportunity. Continues to be influential from the back.
Tyrell Malacia - 6
Looked comfortable, has come along well since some of his earlier performances. Nearly lost Johnson at one point, but the Forest forward skied his chance.
Casemiro - 7
Not a Galactico performance, but was still very missed. He’s vital to the midfield and United’s play in possession.
Christian Eriksen - 6
Looks a bit tired still, but had some positive moments. Nearly made it 3-0 early in the second half.
Bruno Fernandes - 8
Things didn’t quite lineup until his late strike put things to bed. Had a good link up with Antony in the first half, a positive sign for two players who need to be on the same page more often.
Marcus Rashford - 9
Excellent goal again. He continues to punish the opposition for whatever space they allow him. Left with a knock, and probably needs a rest.
Wout Weghorst - 7
Woutstanding finish for his first Manchester United goal, a proper no. 9 goal, a putback shot after a rebound from Antony’s effort.
Antony - 6
Grew into the game over the first half, and made a couple really good chances for himself. Linked up well with Bruno Fernandes.
Subs
Fred - 5
Helped sure things up in midfield.
Alejandro Garnacho - 5
Energetic, but not much of a chance to make an impact.
Facundo Pellistri - 6
He’s looking sharp. Forced the issue a couple times late, one of which led to a goal for Bruno to finish things off.
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 7
Routine win in the end, but things were a bit uncomfortable in the first half. Not the best outing from United, with mostly first teamers in the lineup, but they won 3-0 anyway and were composed when their chances came. Dominated possession and limited Forest’s chances. The confidence and ability to execute is there in the team once again.
