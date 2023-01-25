Player Ratings: Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United

David De Gea - 5

Had a bad display at Arsenal at the weekend, but didn’t have too much to do today.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5

Solid, but still not quite making the position his own with Diogo Dalot sidelined with injury. Caught out of position on the disallowed goal for Forest.

Victor Lindelof - 5

Surridge’s eventually disallowed goal came partly because Lindelof didn’t peel off to take an option away from Morgan Gibbs-White on the counter attack.

Lisandro Martinez - 8

Had some brave defensive moments, including putting his head in the way of a boot to prevent a goalscoring opportunity. Continues to be influential from the back.

Tyrell Malacia - 6

Looked comfortable, has come along well since some of his earlier performances. Nearly lost Johnson at one point, but the Forest forward skied his chance.

Casemiro - 7

Not a Galactico performance, but was still very missed. He’s vital to the midfield and United’s play in possession.

Christian Eriksen - 6

AD

Looks a bit tired still, but had some positive moments. Nearly made it 3-0 early in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Things didn’t quite lineup until his late strike put things to bed. Had a good link up with Antony in the first half, a positive sign for two players who need to be on the same page more often.

Marcus Rashford - 9

Excellent goal again. He continues to punish the opposition for whatever space they allow him. Left with a knock, and probably needs a rest.

Wout Weghorst - 7

Woutstanding finish for his first Manchester United goal, a proper no. 9 goal, a putback shot after a rebound from Antony’s effort.

Antony - 6

Grew into the game over the first half, and made a couple really good chances for himself. Linked up well with Bruno Fernandes.

Subs

Fred - 5

Helped sure things up in midfield.

Alejandro Garnacho - 5

Energetic, but not much of a chance to make an impact.

Facundo Pellistri - 6

He’s looking sharp. Forced the issue a couple times late, one of which led to a goal for Bruno to finish things off.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 7

Routine win in the end, but things were a bit uncomfortable in the first half. Not the best outing from United, with mostly first teamers in the lineup, but they won 3-0 anyway and were composed when their chances came. Dominated possession and limited Forest’s chances. The confidence and ability to execute is there in the team once again.