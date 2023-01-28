Manchester United vs. Reading: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

welve-time F A Cup winners Manchester United welcome Championship outfit Reading to Old Trafford for a fourth-round tie on Saturday night.

The Red Devils secured a 3-1 victory over Everton in the third round to set up a contest with the Royals, who beat fellow second-tier side Watford 2-0 on home soil.

United have moved one step closer to winning their first trophy since 2017 after securing a 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

United, who sit fourth in the Premier League table, are also unbeaten in their last 14 home matches in the FA Cup, including two third-round victories against Reading in the last six years – winning 4-0 in 2017 and 2-0 in 2019.

The Red Devils have in fact progressed from nine of their 10 FA Cup ties against the Royals, but they cannot take their Championship opponents lightly on Saturday, after being eliminated on penalties by second-tier side Middlesbrough in the fourth round last season.

United captain Harry Maguire is eligible to feature, following a one-match ban in the Carabao Cup.

United continue to wait on the fitness of right-back Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial, both of whom were again absent against Steve Cooper’s side in midweek and against Arsenal on Sunday.

Luke Shaw was unavailable in midweek due to illness, Jadon Sancho is still stepping up his return to full fitness and midfielder Donny van de Beek is ruled out due to his long-term knee injury. Axel Tuanzebe is still a few weeks away, according to Ten Hag, although he has been back in training.

FA Cup schedule

It’s an 8 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

FA Cup channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the ESPN streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

FA Cup streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the ESPN sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; McTominay, Fred, Mainoo; Elanga, Weghorst, Garnacho