FA Cup 5th round opponents set for Manchester United men and women

Both Manchester United men’s and women’s teams advanced to the 5th round of the FA Cup with victories this weekend, and have learned who their next opponents will be. A visit from David Moyes’ West Ham United awaits Erik ten Hag’s side after their comfortable 3-1 win over Reading, meanwhile Marc Skinner’s team will host Durham at Leigh Sports village.

Manchester United continued their good cup form under Erik ten Hag on Saturday, with Casemiro bagging a brace of excellent goals to dispatch Championship side Reading, managed by one Paul Ince. Their luck in the draw continued, and they will once again play at home when West Ham visit from London on Feb. 27.

The last time the two sides met was at Old Trafford before the World Cup, when Marcus Rashford’s 100th Manchester United goal decided a 1-0 win in the Premier League.

As for Manchester United Women, their opponents are a familiar foe in cup competitions. They’ll host Durham at Leigh Sports Village after their 2-1 win over Sunderland in the 4th round on Sunday. They’ve taken on Durham in the Conti Cup group stage each of the last two seasons, with both fixtures going to penalties. This year Durham’s surprise shootout win was a reason United failed to progress to the knockout round. The two sides will meet again on Feb. 25.

Hopefully the confidence from their good league form and good cup runs last season will help carry them to another good run this season.

(And hopefully no late January transfer rumors about a certain England star come to be true.)