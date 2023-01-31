Marcel Sabitzer reportedly close to Manchester United loan

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, Manchester United are closing in on a loan move for Bayern Munich and Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. News of a move first circulated this morning, and there are reports that the player is already on his way to complete a medical and has spoken with Erik ten Hag about his potential role in the team.

Man Utd close agreement to sign Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. 28yo midfielder set to fly in with aim of completing move - straight loan. May be some medical tests but enough info from #FCBayern. Board approval sought & granted @TheAthleticFC #MUFC https://t.co/UUEgEKA6ta — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2023

The 28 year old midfielder is a veteran of pressing systems, playing at RB Leipzig under Ralph Hasenhüttl, former United interim manager Ralf Rangnick, and Julian Nagelsmann, who is now the current Bayern Munich manager. He will ideally be a strong fit for ten Hag as he looks to strengthen his midfield for the remainder of the 2022/23 season, and could be another balanced partner in the pivot alongside Casemiro.

The move also reportedly includes an option, but not an obligation, to buy.

#mufc and Bayern have agreed terms on a loan until the end of the season for Marcel Sabitzer. The deal is expected to include an option to buy and not an obligation [@JBurtTelegraph] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 31, 2023

While there is little news yet on Christian Eriksen’s injury suffered against Reading in the FA Cup 4th round on Saturday, he was seen leaving Old Trafford with a walking boot and crutches. Eriksen has been heavily used this season after his free transfer in the Summer, and any extended absence would leave United shorthanded. In fact, the argument could be made that the team are shorthanded even with a healthy Eriksen, making the acquisition of another midfielder all the more crucial for the January transfer window.

United fans may remember Sabitzer’s role for RB Leipzig in their two UEFA Champions League group stage matches against the Reds in the 2020/21 campaign, the latter of the two contests cost United a place in the knockout stages of the competition. United once again find themselves out of the Champions League, but Sabitzer is not cup tied due to Bayern Munich’s Champions League registration, and will be available for UEFA Europa League action.