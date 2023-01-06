Player Ratings Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Everton.

David De Gea - 2

Doesn’t matter what other mundane saves you made. That’s an inexcusable error.

Diogo Dalot - 7

Good first game back. Got beat on Everton’s goal but I’m not sure how you can blame him. Saved a shot in the six yard box early in the second half.

Raphael Varane - 7

Steady at the back and was that a nutmeg just outside Everton’s box? Is Varane the RW we’ve been missing?!?

Luke Shaw - 7

Steady performance overall. Proved he could deputize as a center back when needed but is so much more valuable as a left back. With fit center backs on the bench it’s fair to wonder if it’s worth it.

Tyrell Malacia- 5

His recovery pace gets him out of a lot of situations that his poor positioning puts him in. The gap between Shaw and his deputy is quite noticeable.

Casemiro - 9

Continues to just do everything. Constantly breaking plays up, and quickly launching attacks with his first pass.

Christian Eriksen - 5

Another game where he just sort of went through the motions. Wasn’t bad by any means, but United need more.

Antony - 4

Had a tap in three minutes into the match then did nothing for the next 81 minutes he was on the pitch. His one-footedness continues to hurt both him and United, especially in transitions.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Seemed to be a pretty standard Bruno performance.

Marcus Rashford - 8

Did well to create the goal minutes into the match but spent the rest of the first half heat-checking himself with failed runs at multiple defenders and shots from 35 yards out. It’s important for those bad habits not to creep back into his game. Made up for it by forcing the own goal just minutes into the second half.

Anthony Martial - 7

Martial did Martial things. Kept the defensive shape, Held the ball up well, linked play up, and played a pivotal part in United’s first goal. Unlucky not to score after a great save from Pickford.

Subs

Alejandro Garnacho - 6

Ran at his defender when he first came on but didn’t make much of an impact after that. Then he popped up in stoppage time and won the penalty.

Fred - 8

Looked very lively in midfield while being tasked with filling Casemiro’s very big shoes. A third straight impressive performance off the bench and he’s starting to make a claim for being given a start next to his Brazilian teammate.

Lissandro Martinez - N/A

Harry Maguire - N/A

Scott McTominay - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 6

Went with his top team and got a win against an inferior Everton side. Given the back and forth nature of the match and the amount of running that causes, was a little surprised to see him wait so long to go to the bench, but that’s also understandable given the options. Curious to remove Casemiro while Shaw was still at center back and he got lucky it didn’t blow up in his face. Adjusted quickly to bring on a natural CB after that and later switch to a back three. At the end of the day, all that matters is United are in the pot for the round four draw.