Ratcliffe in, Qatar out, Glazers stay (for now)

Colin and Pauly are back to discuss the (finally) big update in the ongoing ownership saga at Manchester United.

They look at the proposed plan for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to acquire 25% of Manchester United, with indication of a gradual takeover process, as well as assuming control of footballing decisions. They also find some humor in the dramatics taking place online in reaction to the news before unpacking the takeover process and Glazer ownership more generally.

