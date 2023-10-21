Sheffield United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will endeavour to claim back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season when they travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

While the hosts are rooted to the foot of the table following a winless start to the campaign, the visitors are languishing in 10th place and already find themselves eight points behind the summit.

The Blades are back in the big time after two seasons away, following relegation in 2021. The Yorkshire club struggled throughout that campaign, finishing bottom with 23 points and failing to win any of their opening 17 fixtures. They did, however, secure a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in January, at a time when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were top of the Premier League table.

Our last visit to Bramall Lane saw us claim a 3-2 victory in December 2020, with Marcus Rashford scoring twice and Anthony Martial also registering. There have been goals aplenty in this fixture in recent years, as the sides shared six in a thrilling 3-3 draw the preceding campaign.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men currently prop up the top-flight table, having taken just one point from their opening eight games. That draw came at Bramall Lane last month, in a 2-2 draw against Everton, but Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Newcastle United have all left South Yorkshire with three points, the latter after an 8-0 defeat which stands as the worst in the Blades’ league history.

The home side’s last outing saw them beaten 3-1 at Fulham. The Blades were level at 1-1 heading into the final 15 minutes, but an own goal from goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Willian’s strike gave the Cottagers victory on an afternoon overshadowed by the awful injury to long-serving defender Basham.

As for United, Lisandro Martinez (foot), Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (both muscle), Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo (both knee) and Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) all remain out through injury, while Jadon Sancho is also set to miss out due to his well-documented fall-out with Ten Hag.

Sofyan Amrabat has emerged as an injury doubt after withdrawing from the Morocco squad, while Raphael Varane (knock) and Sergio Reguilon (hamstring) will also be assessed ahead of kickoff, although the defensive pair should be fit to face the Blades.

The potential return of centre-back Varane and left-back Reguilon will likely see Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans make way, with Victor Lindelof moving into central defence, while McTominay could be handed a start in centre-midfield at the expense of Amrabat, partnering Casemiro who is fit to feature after shaking off an ankle issue picked up on international duty with Brazil.

Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund all scored for their respective countries earlier this week and the Red Devils trio are all expected to line up in attack, with the former either operating on the right or in the number 10 role.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 8 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 3 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

The match is on Sky Sports Premier League or Sky streaming in the UK.

Those Stateside can watch on Peacock. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Reguilon; Casemiro (out), McTominay; Fernandes, Mount, Rashford; Hojlund