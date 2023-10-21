Starting XI: Sheffield United vs Manchester United

Here are the 11 key points you need to know before Saturday evening’s fixture:

(1) After picking up a narrow 2-1 win against Brentford in their final clash before the international break, Manchester United will aim to establish some momentum in their campaign when they travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United. The victory against The Bees came as a respite following losses versus Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Galatasaray in the Champions League.

(2) United fans thought they were heading for a third straight defeat across all competitions in their previous outing but destiny changed in a matter of minutes. Mathias Jensen gave Brentford the lead in the 26th minute and The Reds threatened to score but couldn’t find the net. It took the minutes from added time and a magical Scott McTominay whose brace ultimately secured the much-needed three points for the hosts.

(3) Manchester United will aim to extend their winning record to ten straight victories against newly promoted sides. They have already outclassed Burnley last month and now gear up for the Sheffield United challenge. Manager Erik Ten Hag has a 100 per cent record in such clashes after delivering wins versus Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest last season.

(4) Sitting 10th in the league standings with eight points adrift of leaders Tottenham, Man United are undergoing an enduring spell in their run of results. Pressure is piling up on Erik Ten Hag and the players as defeats against Bayern Munich and a rather shocking one against Galatasaray have now jeopardised their Round of 16 hopes. Yet, there is hope for a turnaround and games like the upcoming one need to be comfortably won.

(5) Casemiro will remain absent from the match after sustaining a minor injury with Brazil in the international break. He has been advised by club doctors to stay in his home country to ensure a swift recovery.

(6) Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat are expected to make the starting eleven on Saturday. The Spaniard missed the last four games but was seen back in training this week. The Moroccan didn’t feature in his nation’s clashes with Liberia and Ivory Coast but is deemed fit.

(7) Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford will look to extend their sharp form into the season after the duo scored for their respective nations during the international break.

(8) Meanwhile, Sheffield United will not hope much from this match as they are yet to register a single win this season. The Blades got their only point when they held Everton to a 2-2 draw at home. However, a sold-out Bramall Lane awaits Manchester United on Saturday evening as the hosts hope that the twelfth man plays a part and helps them secure at least a point.

A sold-out Bramall Lane awaits on Saturday night! ✨ — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 19, 2023

(9) The Blades approach this game on the back of a losing run of 4 straight games. They have conceded a total of 15 goals during this period, including an eight-goal thrashing against Newcastle United.

(10) One of Manchester United’s academy graduates is predicted to captain Sheffield United, Oliver Norwood as regular skipper Egan is out with injury.

(11) Manager Paul Heckingbottom provided an injury update for defender Chris Basham as the player is deemed fully fit for the match.