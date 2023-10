New Fergie Fledglings

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to recap Manchester United’s 1-0 win over FC Kobenhavn, a much-needed three points for the Reds in UEFA Champions League group play.

They take a look at the match, the key (and perhaps surprising) performers, and the sustainability of United’s current form.

