Manchester United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United host Manchester City in the 191st Manchester derby on Sunday, with the Reds looking to regain bragging rights.

Erik ten Hag’s side recorded a vital 1-0 victory over FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, in what was an emotional evening as Old Trafford paid tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton.

Sunday’s match will feature further tributes to celebrate the life of Sir Bobby, on what is set to be an important day on and off the field.

FORM GUIDE

The Reds have recorded three victories in a row during October, following Tuesday’s victory over Copenhagen in Europe.

United will be hoping to end the month in style and continue our winning streak, with a busy schedule in November fast approaching. Next month sees Ten Hag’s men play six games in three different competitions.

Despite a tricky spell of three defeats in five games over recent weeks, Pep Guardiola’s side have returned to winning ways.

On Wednesday, City recorded a 3-1 win away to Young Boys in the Champions League, and they defeated Brighton 2-1 in their last domestic outing.

Manchester City defeated us 2-1 in the FA Cup final in June, with the teams sharing the spoils in the Premier League with a win each.

The last time City visited Old Trafford, Ten Hag’s team came from behind to record a memorable win. Bruno Fernandes - who also notched in the FA Cup final - drew United level at the Theatre of Dreams before Marcus Rashford struck to seal the three points and bragging rights for the Red side of Manchester.

TEAM NEWS

Casemiro could be available for selection at the weekend after missing United’s last two games, through injury and suspension. Sergio Reguilon returned from injury against Copenhagen to boost Ten Hag’s options at left-back.

Kobbie Mainoo registered his first minutes of the season in our U19s’ UEFA Youth League midweek clash with Copenhagen, after being sidelined since picking up an injury against Real Madrid in pre-season.

Amad, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all long-term absentees for the Reds.

For the visitors, centre-back Manuel Akanji will be missing as he serves a one-game ban following his dismissal during the closing stages of City’s 2-1 victory over Brighton last week.

Club captain Kevin De Bruyne remains a long-term absentee after injuring his hamstring during City’s 2023/24 season opener with Burnley.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 4:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 11:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

The match is on Sky Sports Premier League or Sky streaming in the UK.

Those Stateside can watch on Peacock. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund