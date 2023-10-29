Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City: Another derby day defeat as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag

Manchester United suffered yet another Manchester Derby defeat on Sunday, making it just one win in the last three seasons over the Citizens. Pep Guardiola’s cash doped side comfortably won 3-0 at Old Trafford against a United side that continues to struggle.

Three wins in a row coming into the match still gave supporters little confidence going into the fixture, and the performance soon confirmed fears of what could happen. It was all the more disappointing that the result came on a day when Old Trafford paid tribute again to the late, great Sir Bobby Charlton, who sadly passed away a week ago, with several former teammates and opponents on the pitch to pay respects during the minutes applause for the United and England great.

Erling Haaland had a chance in the first ten minutes from point blank range, but Andre Onana somehow produced a remarkable double save to deny him before Harry Maguire cleared the ball off the line.

The deadlock was broken in the 26th minute when Erling Haaland scored on bullshit penalty, awarded after a very delayed VAR check in an innocuous pull by Rasmus Hojlund on Rodri. It was an incredibly frustrating way to concede after a decent start to the match, made all the more frustrating by a pull on Hojlund at the other end just minutes later.

City took over possession after that. United with some early second half possession, but Andre Onana forced to make a pair of really good saves either side of halftime. Haaland scored another early in the second half however, and from there it really started to feel like a hopeless cause watching the match.

The dagger came in the 80th minute from a Phil Foden tap in, fulfilling what felt inevitable for about twenty minutes after the decision to leave on Jonny Evans and replace Victor Lindelof with the only healthy left back, who somehow didn’t start. While on the subject of bad subs, Erik ten Hag also decided to replace the only striker down two goals.

The loss was a disappointing result, even as predictable as it was, and it’s really starting to feel like the seat under ten Hag should be fully preheated. It’s been two months of abysmal football with very little promise to provide hope. The schedule is only heating up as well, and fans could be in for a rough ride.