Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City at Old Trafford:

Andre Onana - 7

The only player who comes out of this game with some positives.

Diogo Dalot - 4

He has improved in the attacking department this season but lacked the quality today. Should’ve busted a gut for the second goal,

Jonny Evans - 5

Didn’t do much wrong but didn’t really impose himself either.

Harry Maguire - 5

Similar to Evans. The midfield balance and lack of coherence in the attack is a bigger issue at the moment.

Victor Lindelof - 3

Passive and edgy.

Sofyan Amrabat - 3

Looked like he wasn’t ready for the big game.

Christian Eriksen - 4

Offered a little on the ball but not enough to make up for what he lacked without it.

Scott McTominay - 4

Better as an impact sub,

Bruno Fernandes - 3

Looks like he’s on his worst run of form since joining the club.

Marcus Rashford - 4

Has his moments but could use a spell on the bench.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5

Still finding his feet. Hasn’t really formed an understanding with his teammates.

Subs

Mason Mount - 4

He must be wondering why the manager got him to the club just like the rest of us.

Alejandro Garnacho - 5

A bit lively but the game was done by the time he came on.

Sergio Reguilon - 4

Ineffective.

Antony - 2

Bad.

Anthony Martial - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 3

It’s a mess at the moment. He has tried a lot of different combinations but none have looked great from the outside and the performances haven’t validated them either. The penalty was really soft but it doesn’t excuse another poor performance.