Manchester United vs. Galatasaray: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United welcome Galatasaray to Old Trafford for our first home Champions League clash of the season on Tuesday.

Often the setting of magical European nights, the Theatre of Dreams will be ready for the visit of the Turkish giants, while Erik ten Hag will be looking for a reaction from his side, coming off the back of the disappointing defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

United and Galatasaray have faced each other six times in competitive games and two of those - both at Old Trafford - stand out above the rest.

The very first time we played the Turkish giants in a competitive match was in 1993, when an end-to-end encounter ended 3-3. The pendulum swung in the favour of United, and then to Galatasaray, and then back level - thanks to a late Eric Cantona goal - to give a taste of what was to come in this fixture.

One year later, again at the Theatre of Dreams, the Reds blew away the visitors 4-0 thanks to finishes from Simon Davies, David Beckham and Roy Keane - and an own goal from Bulent Korkmaz.

United have lost only once to Galatasaray in competitive football, coming into Tuesday’s clash, while three of the games have been drawn.

Antony was pictured during Sunday’s training session with the rest of the first team, following his return to Carrington.

Sergio Reguilon missed Saturday’s disappointing defeat to Palace with a minor injury and Erik may offer an update on the left-back in his pre-match press conference today (Monday).

Lisandro Martinez has joined Amad, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kobbie Mainoo on the sidelines, although Mainoo was spotted doing running drills a couple of weeks ago, as he continues his rehabilitation programme. Jadon Sancho is unavailable.

For the visitors, Kazimcan Karatas and Chelsea loanee Hakim Ziyech have missed recent games and it remains to be seen whether they will be involved at Old Trafford on Tuesday, while Halil Dervisoglu and Eyup Aydin are ineligible.

Champions League schedule

It’s a 8:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Champions League channel

Those in the UK will need RTE, TNT Sports 1 or Discover+ to watch the match. Those Stateside can watch on Paramount+ streaming services. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Champions League streaming

Paramount+ if you’re in the US. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Reguilon; Casemiro, Amrabat; Fernandes, Mount, Rashford; Hojlund