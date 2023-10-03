 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Palace misery and Erik ten Hag’s bad decisions

New Fergie Fledglings...

By Colin M. Damms
Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

New episode of The Fergie Feldglings!

Colin is back with the regular crew of Nathan and Pauly to discuss Manchester United’s disappointing 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League last Saturday.

They look at the match, the stagnation up front, and the mounting pressure to perform as losses pile up before moving on to cover the questionable decision making with matters on and off the pitch this season.

