Derby disaster and crisis mode gauging

New Fergie Fledglings podcast from Colin and Pauly.

Together they unpack a really poor performance in the 3-0 defeat to noisy neighbors Manchester City, and unpack the management, executives, and personnel situation in what is looking like the start of another crisis period.

They also discuss the incident involving Alejandro Garnacho’s deleted tweet featuring a racist trope, and the potential for a suspension.

They then end the podcast reflecting on Sir Bobby Charlton and his legendary status in the club and football in general.