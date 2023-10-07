Manchester United vs. Brentford: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Reeling from their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, Manchester United face the disgruntled Old Trafford faithful once again on Saturday, as Brentford head north for a Premier League showdown.

The Red Devils went down 3-2 to Galatasaray in their midweek Champions League affair, while the Bees most recently held out for a 1-1 draw away to Nottingham Forest.

Five of the hosts’ last seven matches in all competitions have now ended in defeat - including three of their last four in the top flight - and Ten Hag could also set another unwanted record this weekend, where Man United are at risk of losing three successive Premier League games at the Theatre of Dreams for the first time ever.

However, Erik ten Hag’s men can take confidence from our home record against the Bees, who have failed to beat us at Old Trafford since their promotion to the top flight.

The last time we faced Brentford came last term, at home in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford proved the difference maker once more, volleying home the sole goal of the game in emphatic fashion.

Prior to that was a particularly forgettable afternoon outing away to the Bees, in which the Reds were thumped 4-0 - all four goals coming in the first half in just our second league game under Ten Hag.

Prior to their embarrassing loss at the hands of Galatasaray, Man United confirmed that Lisandro Martinez had exacerbated his previous foot injury, and the Argentine is likely to be out until after the New Year following a second operation.

Martinez joins Amad Diallo (knee), Luke Shaw (muscle), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) on the hosts’ absentee list, but Kobbie Mainoo is back in training following a knee injury, and the club are also understood to be reassessing Sergio Reguilon’s hamstring problem amid their left-back crisis.

Should the visit of the Bees come too soon for the Tottenham Hotspur loanee, Sofyan Amrabat may be forced to continue in that unfamiliar position, but Ten Hag could now promote Antony to the starting lineup after the Brazilian earned some minutes as a substitute on Tuesday, having recently been questioned by police over domestic abuse allegations.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 3:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 10:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

The match is in the 3pm window and unavailable for viewing on tv in the UK.

Those Stateside can watch on USA Network or stream via NBC streaming services. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Amrabat; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund