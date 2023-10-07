Manchester United 2-1 Brentford: McTominay rescues dire Reds with super sub brace

Manchester United pulled a win out of their ass on Saturday, winning 2-1 against Brentford in a stunningly poor performance at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Scott McTominay was the hero off the bench for the Reds, offering the only answers on a day when United again looked without purpose or poise.

(Much of this was written when all seemed lost, so excuse the sense of dread)

At this point we can copy/past United’s first half. First 20 minutes solid with possession but no real big chances, followed by a stupid goal for the opposition, followed by uninspired play from a directionless side.

Thats exactly what happened again.

So, United were 0-1 down at the break. It was a relentlessly poor performance through and through, with the only real bright moments coming from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund trying to find a break in Brentford’s low block.

Erik ten Hag put a stop to that by bringing off Rashford and Mason Mount, who was also getting into good positions, and instead brought on “run at him” Garnacho and alleged abuser Antony to break down a low block.

Surprise surprise, it didn’t work.

What did work however was the introduction of Scott McTominay, a beautiful blend of loves the badge and chaos to make things interesting as United entered desperation mode. He was a menace in the box as Brentford held on, nearly getting onto an eventually disallowed own goal, and scoring an equalizer with excellent control in the center of the box.

A point wasn’t enough, and United pressed again, with McTominay planting the winner powerfully past Strakosha after being set up by none other than Harry Maguire.

An INCREDIBLE double from Scott McTominay to take ALL THREE POINTS for Manchester United! pic.twitter.com/IIq1SQ4KJp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 7, 2023

All three points.

In a flash the game changed, a true usage of Fergie time by a Scotsman and Academy graduate. It was so desperately needed by a team that still has so many problems, but we know it still has a little heart left in it.

They’ll need it.