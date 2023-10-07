Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Brentford

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Andre Onana - 4

Lucky boy.

Diogo Dalot - 7

He’s improved going forward this season. The rewards will come eventually.

Jonny Evans - 7

Another solid display.

Harry Maguire - 8

Would still prefer him on the left, but he had a good outing today and played a part in the winner.

Victor Lindelof - 4

Has started the season poorly and wasn’t much better today. Played his part in the concession of the first goal.

Casemiro - 3

Another shocking display. Rightly subbed off at half-time.

Sofyan Amrabat - 6

Looked good in the second half. Looks like he's still settling in but there were some good signs today.

Bruno Fernandes - 5

He did better in the second half in his preferred position.

Mason Mount - 6

Has played well since coming back into the side. Was one of the better players once again.

Marcus Rashford - 4

He looks threatening in most games but the decision-making hasn’t been the best. Still doesn’t track back, which can be excused if you’re providing the goods upfront, but that has not been the case this season.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5

Ran into a trap a bit too often today.

Subs

Christian Eriksen - 6

Looked much better after he came on.

Alejandro Garnacho - 8

When Garnacho makes an impact off the bench, we tend to win.

Antony Martial - 4

Didn’t have much of an impact.

Antony - 5

Brought some balance on the right but not much else.

Scott McTominay - 10

Hero!

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 6

Another concerning afternoon but a huge win. He can take some positives from the second half and build on that. There have been times this season when the subs have made games more chaotic but they helped today. McTominay’s cameo feels like a turning point; time will tell if it is.