Manchester United vs. Newcastle: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United’s Carabao Cup campaign continues on Wednesday evening, with Newcastle United the visitors to Old Trafford in the fourth round.

A strong reaction will be expected from Erik ten Hag’s men after the disappointing derby defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

The midweek clash is a repeat of last term’s final, when United defeated Eddie Howe’s side 2-0 at Wembley, to lift our first piece of silverware since 2017.

THE OPPOSITION

Wednesday’s opponents have navigated a tricky start to the 2023/24 season and they currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League, with 17 points from 10 matches.

However, Newcastle are winless in their last two matches after drawing 2-2 at Wolves in the top flight on Saturday, while losing 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League last week.

Striker Callum Wilson is a man in form, with seven goals in 11 matches this season, including both his side’s goals in the game at Molineux.

The Englishman is likely to lead the line for his side at Old Trafford, with fellow forward Isak set to be unavailable.

THIRD-ROUND RECAP

United’s defence of the Carabao Cup began with a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace in September.

Alejandro Garnacho’s opener and Casemiro’s header from a Mason Mount corner made it 2-0, before Anthony Martial’s half-volley rounded off the scoring.

At St James’ Park, Newcastle produced a strong second-half showing to beat Manchester City 1-0 and secure a place in the next round.

Isak netted the winning goal after Joelinton’s mazy run found the Swede unmarked inside the penalty area to tuck the ball home.

TEAM NEWS

Casemiro has missed the last three games through a combination of injury and suspension, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has returned to training following six weeks on the sidelines.

Kobbie Mainoo could feature after recovering from injury, the 18-year-old was an unused substitute on Sunday.

Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Amad are all still unavailable, however, the latter was captured running out on the grass at Carrington on Monday for the first time this season.

For Newcastle, they have a number of injury concerns, with Alexander Isak (groin) and Sven Botman (knee) both expected to miss the trip to Old Trafford.

Jacob Murphy suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder at the weekend against Wolves, with his timetable of recovery yet to be known.

Sandro Tonali (suspension), Harvey Barnes (foot) and Elliott Anderson (back) are longer-term absentees.

League Cup schedule

It’s an 8:15 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 4:15 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

League Cup channel

The match is on Sky Sports or Sky streaming in the UK.

Those Stateside can watch on ESPN+. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund