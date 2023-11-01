Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle United: Reds embarrassed by rotated Magpies side, out of Carabao Cup

Surprise surprise, Manchester United lost again.

This time they went down 3-0 at home against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Round of 16. A rematch of the 2023 Final in February, but a result to feel about as far away from that day as possible for United fans. No structure, no confidence, and no light at the end of the tunnel that seemed so bright at Wembley.

Newcastle weren’t even dominant in the match, and United had plenty of the ball, they were just so poor that the visitors didn’t have to put in the effort to control the game.

Pretty much from the start, United looked unlikely to take ahold of the match, and that’s exactly what happened. The midfield looked lost, Casemiro was sluggish and making poor decisions again, and none of the rotations made a positive impact.

On 28 minutes the visitors opened the scoring, with Diogo Dalot letting Miguel Almiron past him easily on the end of a through ball from Tino Livramento. Almiron finished past Onana and Newcastle were off.

A few minutes later it was 2-0 after Lewis Hall hit the ball first time from the edge of the box back into the crowd and into the far corner of Onana’s goal.

The second half was a bit more promising for United, with Sofyan Amrabat and Aaron Wan-Bissaka seemingly providing more stability and structure until the hour mark when Amrabat carelessly lost possession in midfield and allowed Joe Willock a chance to charge at a backpedaling defense and fire into the bottom corner for 3-0.

Utter shambles yet again from United, and from a manager who has had zero answers this season. The crisis cycle seems to have begun again.