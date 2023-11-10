Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Luton Town

Here are the eleven key points you should know before Saturday’s fixture:

(1) Manchester United head into this match on the back of an inconsistent line of results. Though United could stage a spirited fight against Copenhagen in their previous outing which was in the Champions League, controversial refereeing and a defensive disaster class performance from the team have now made them stare into elimination. Erik Ten Hag hasn’t got his calls right from the start of the season and United are enduring one of their toughest phases both in the Premier League and in Europe.

(2) This will be the first meeting with Luton Town for Man United and the hosts will surely be looking to grab the three points tomorrow. Inconsistency and sub-par performances have loomed The Reds recently and Saturday’s fixture is a great opportunity to get things going in the right way by climbing the table.

(3) Manchester United have scored the least goals (12) amongst the top 10 teams in the Premier League standings till now this season. Last campaign’s star man Marcus Rashford failed to continue his statistics and was sent off against Copenhagen due to a dangerous challenge. The only relief for The Red Devils’ fans was seeing their new signing Rasmus Hojlund net a brace, providing them with the belief that their team can shrug off their scoring rut if the Danish striker is instrumental upfront.

(4) Erik Ten Hag’s men are six points short of 4th-placed Arsenal but the battle is becoming tight day by day at the top half of the league table. The Dutch manager has been left baffled with recent results but he is eager to gain the right momentum to set his team fighting for a top-four spot at the end of the season. The 3-0 humiliating defeat against neighbourhood rivals Manchester City two matchdays ago summed up United’s efforts till now but time is still there to make amends.

(5) Erik Ten Hag ruled out defender Jonny Evans from tomorrow’s game.

Erik ten Hag confirms Jonny Evans is unavailable to face Luton tomorrow. #mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) November 10, 2023

(6) “Amad, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are all out until further notice” — read the statement from Manchester United’s team news report for Luton.

(7) Raphael Varane is expected to called into action as a starter. Victor Lindelof is again available to play in the Premier League as he sat the one against Fulham through an injury.

(8) As for Luton Town, they won’t be expecting tremendous things from the match but they are set to stage an inspired fight to record a crucial point for them. They will be hoping for a repeat of the performance from the Liverpool match during the last matchday when they were only heartbroken in added time as Luis Diaz scored the equaliser.

(9) Mads Andersen, Reece Burke and Dan Potts are expected to miss the clash.

(10) Amari’i Bell and Albert Sambi Lokonga endured muscular problems but might be in contention to start the game.

(11) FPL TIP: Marcus Rashford will start the match as he is suspended for the next Champions League outing. Rasmus Hojlund is peeping to be a good option for FPL managers to replace Ollie Watkins or as a third striker. Spurs’ James Maddison could be swapped for Dejan Kulusevki or Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.